Three dead as building collapses in India

LUCKNOW, India: At least three people were killed and dozens were feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in India, officials said on Tuesday.

The state´s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said three people had been killed in the accident in the northern city of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh state. The state´s director general of police (DGP) said the collapse appeared to be the effect of an earthquake that occurred earlier in the day.