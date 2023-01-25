Efforts urged to stop violence against healthcare workers

PESHAWAR: A workshop was organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the media persons from the Peshawar Press Club to discuss the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020.

Speaking at the workshop, ICRC communication head in Peshawar Aezaz-ur-Rehman said the ICRC and the KP Health Department were working to address the issue of violence against healthcare workers.

He highlighted the importance of the media for disseminating information about social and humanitarian issues. He said the Act would help increase respect for the healthcare workers.

Deputy Chief Health Sector Reforms Unit Peshawar Dr Attaullah Khan in his closing remarks said that the Act sought protection for healthcare workers and institutions to prevent violence against patients and their attendants besides preventing damage to property and equipment to ensure uninterrupted provision of healthcare services.

He said that the Act also broadened the relevant legal definitions to offer protection to healthcare workers and healthcare settings including private and public sectors.

The participants agreed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020, was a significant achievement towards increasing the protection of health care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.