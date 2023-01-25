UHS starts training for capacity building of 45,000 medics

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has started training for capacity building of 45,000 health professionals including consultants, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and pharmacists currently working in 85 Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals of Punjab. The clinical staff of these hospitals will be taught 16 different skill development courses.

The training is being imparted by the UHS Institute of Learning Emergency Medicine (UHS-ILEM) under Phase 2 of an agreement with the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department. In Phase 1 of the agreement, the UHS-ILEM has already conducted 24 skill development courses for the training of 32,000 health professionals in 25 DHQ and 15 THQ hospitals across Punjab from the year 2017 to 2021. In the second phase, the university has so far trained 5,127 healthcare professionals.

In this regard, UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the university was currently running simultaneous training sessions in 10 THQ hospitals on cardiac first response/basic life support (CFR/BLS), communication and interpersonal skills (CIS), emergency obstetrics and neonatal care (EMONC), blood bank policy and procedures as per PBTA and MSDS guidelines (BBPP) and training of healthcare professionals on medical record documentation (ToMRD).

He added that the training would continue till February 28 in which 10 teams comprising 32 certified instructors would conduct sessions at 62 THQ hospitals across Punjab so that a total of 3960 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, laboratory technicians, and allied health professionals could be trained.

“The Punjab government and UHS are jointly making diligent efforts for improvement of the health service delivery system across the province. In this regard, several new initiatives are undertaken by the government. One of these initiatives is the revamping of District Headquarter Hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals all over Punjab. As part of this Revamping Project, the government is working on the implementation of Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS). One of the requirements of MSDS is to impart training in different clinical areas to provide immediate and effective healthcare services to the patients”, explained Professor Rathore.

The THQ hospitals included in this training are that of Mailsi, Mian Meer Lahore, Kamalia, Muridke, Gujar Khan, Pindi Gheb, Khushab, Jaranwala, Depalpur, Jampur, Khanpur, Shakargarh, Fort Abbas, Pind Daden Khan, Daryakhan, Liaqatpur, Shorkot, Pindi Bhattian, Haroon Abad, Sadiqabad, Samundri, Wazirabad, Bhalwal, Rojhan, Hasilpur, Shahkot, Murree, Kalurkot, Lalian, Safdarabad, Karor Lal Esan, Chak Jhumra, Ferozewala, Kabir Wala, Jalalpur Pirwala, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Sharaqpur Sharif, Sara-e-Alamgir, Chao Saiden Shah, Kotli Sattian, Malakwal, Taxila, Kunjah Gujrat, Pattoki, Sangla Hill, Khairpur Tamewali, For Munroo, Talagang, Tandilianwala, Hassan Abdal, Dunyapur, Yazman, Choubara, Alipur, Kharian, Minchinabad, Phalia, Kot Momin, Chowk Azam, and Jatoi.