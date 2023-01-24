Hosts India out of FIH World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Hosts India crashed out of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 as New Zealand edge out India 5-4 in a sudden death shootout in Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

Spain also made it to the quarter-finals as the European team defeated Malaysia 4-3 on a penalty shootout. The first day of crossovers at the FIH Hockey World Cup produced drama aplenty as Spain and New Zealand sealed their quarterfinal berths with shootout wins, in the sudden death stage, against Malaysia and India, respectively.

Spain will now take on Australia in the quarter-finals, while New Zealand will face Belgium with both the matches to be played in Bhubaneswar. Malaysia and India head into the 9-16 classification matches, which will take place in Rourkela.

India and New Zealand played 3-3 draw till the full time and 4-4 on penalty shootout before scoring on sudden death shootout with India missing. Sean Findlay was named player of the match and said: “We did it the hard way, coming back from goals down and with the missed opportunities early in the shootout as well but this team has great fighting spirit.”