Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden condemned

TIMERGARA: Minorities in the Lower Dir district on Monday expressed solidarity with Muslims around the world and condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
Speaking at a news conference in Timergara Press Club, leaders of minorities Sudesh Kumar Chotala, Aqeel Bhatti and others said that the minorities had been enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan in general and in Lower Dir in particular.
Naib amir of Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Lower Dir chapter, Maulana Muhammad Huzaifa was also present on the occasion.“We are getting a special quota in public jobs besides enjoying complete freedom while performing our religious rituals here”, said one of the minorities’ leaders.He said the minorities condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran by some extremists in Sweden.
