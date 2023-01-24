NHMP recover old lady’s stolen purse

Islamabad:National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday recovered a sum of Rs20,000 that was stolen from the purse of an elderly lady. According to the details, NHMP had received a call from a concerned citizen, Ijaz Ahmed complaining that a cash amount was stolen from his mother’s purse.
On the complaint, the police immediately launched an investigation on Grand Trunk Road Kamra and successfully traced the accused along with the cash amount. The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Burhan Police station for further legal proceedings.
The police investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was part of a gang that had committed a similar incident some time ago and a First Investigation Report (FIR) was already registered at Bahtar Police Station.
