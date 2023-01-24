Iraqi team, envoy discuss training programme with IGP

Islamabad: Republic of Iraq police Chief Lieutenant General Abdul Khaliq Badri along with the Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lufta visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad Monday and met with Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a spokesman of CPO said.
The IGP Islamabad welcomed the Iraqi delegation. A fresh police contingent presented a guard of honour to the Iraqi delegation. The delegation met with the IGP Islamabad, where CPO (Law and Order) and AIG (Operations) were also present on the occasion.
Islamabad:Minister of State for Energy Khurram Dastgir has said that the current government prioritised the generation...
Rawalpindi:As many as 64 head constables were promoted to the post of assistant sub inspector , while 39 ASIs were...
Islamabad:National Highway and Motorway Police on Monday recovered a sum of Rs20,000 that was stolen from the purse...
Islamabad:The stage play Saadhay 14 August has entered its final week of performances in Islamabad.Like Karachi, it...
Islamabad:The public sector development programme ‘Launching of STEM in Pakistan- Phase-1’ has achieved various...
Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said creative and out-of-the-box solutions must be adopted to ensure 100...
Comments