Iraqi team, envoy discuss training programme with IGP

Islamabad: Republic of Iraq police Chief Lieutenant General Abdul Khaliq Badri along with the Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lufta visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad Monday and met with Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a spokesman of CPO said.

The IGP Islamabad welcomed the Iraqi delegation. A fresh police contingent presented a guard of honour to the Iraqi delegation. The delegation met with the IGP Islamabad, where CPO (Law and Order) and AIG (Operations) were also present on the occasion.