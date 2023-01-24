Power breakdown disrupts traffic signals

LAHORE:Power breakdown affected traffic flow in the City after traffic signals stopped working on Monday.

Power supply was disrupted on Monday morning. The traffic signals continued working as usual until the batteries remained charged. In the second quarter of the day, these stopped working causing disruption in flow of traffic, especially on main roads like Canal Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road.

The traffic woes were magnified due to a protest near Zaman Park at Canal Road by a rickshaw union and the construction work at Kalma Chowk Underpass. Extra traffic wardens were deployed by City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) to deal with the issue. They kept making efforts to run the traffic manually.