Man shoots newly-wed daughter dead inside City Courts for ‘honour’

In an apparent case of honour killing, a man shot his young daughter dead on the City Courts premises allegedly for contracting a freewill marriage.

Two other persons, including a policeman, were also wounded in the incident that took place near the Gate No 4 of the City Courts, Karachi. The killer opened fire on his daughter, critically injuring her. A policeman and another person were injured after being hit by bullets fired by him.

Police and rescuers transported the injured persons to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where the young woman succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as 20-year-old Hajira. The injured men included Head Constable Imran Zaman, 40, posted at the investigation wing of the Pirabad police station and Wajid, 20, son of Kaleem Khan.

Police managed to arrest the suspect, Ameer Zaman Mehsud, and seized the weapon used in the incident. During his visits to the City Courts and hospital, District City SSP Shabbir Sethar told the media that head constable Zaman along with female constables had brought Sajida to appear in a court where her father was awaiting her.

As soon as his daughter entered the court premises, the suspect started firing. “As soon as the father of the victim saw the opportunity, he started firing on her and Head Constable Imran Zaman,” the officer explained. As a result of firing, Sajida was killed while the head constable and another person were wounded, he added.

The SSP explained that the suspect had been arrested and the weapon seized. He added that Head Constable Khyber Zaman who was on duty at the Gate No 4 of the City Courts had been suspended.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased woman hail from Waziristan and had married a doctor of her own free will. She had come to the City Courts with police personnel belonging to the investigation wing of the Pirabad police station to record her statement under the Section 164 but was shot dead by her father. SSP Sethar said the suspect had confessed to killing her daughter for ‘honour’. He added that an inquiry committee had been formed to probe the incident.