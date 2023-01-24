Intellectual ties

Irfan Habib is a renowned emeritus professor at the Aligarh Muslim University, India. His work on Indian history is impressive and he is considered among the top experts in the field worldwide. In a recent note to a friend of mine in Tharparkar he wrote: “I regret that despite writing a book [on the] Indus Civilization, I have never been able to see a major Indus site, let alone Mohenjo Daro”. It would be wonderful if the Sindh government, with a nod from Islamabad, were to invite Professor Habib for a visit to all the sites of historical interest along the Indus.
We should also think of this visit as a way to rebuild bridges with India that have been damaged in the past few years. Such a trip would of course help to enliven historical scholarship here by facilitating Professor Habib’s interaction with local academics and giving his own work a new platform and audience.
Q Isa Daudpota
Islamabad
The water crisis in our country and the world has reached frightening proportions. Access to clean and safe water is a...
I am writing to express my frustration and disappointment with the ongoing electricity loadshedding in Pakistan. The...
The schedule for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been announced. The tournament will kick-off on...
Many countries are moving away from the use of plastic straws and towards paper straws. Unfortunately, the latter...
The PPP, once a political party recognized for its democratic and socialist traditions has become, arguably, the most...
Pakistan is a classic example of a country which continues to ignore the lessons from its own history and that of the...
Comments