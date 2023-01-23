Will think about joining a party after polls: Nisar

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Sunday he will decide about joining any party after elections.

Speaking in the Geo News programme “Jirga” hosted by Saleem Safi, ex-PMLN leader said, “The relation with PMLN spans over 30 years”. He admitted his contacts with the party, but said he will decide about joining any party after the elections. When questioned about possibility of going to N-League, he said possibility of something is always there.

Former PMLN minister told the programme host it is correct he was against taking matter of allegations against Nawaz Sharif to the Supreme Court. He disclosed he was the only person in the party who opposed Nawaz Sharif’s intention to write a letter to the apex court. “I was also against then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presenting himself to JIT”, Ch Nisar revealed.

He told Saleem Safi he has friendly relations with Imran Khan, but feared the friendship might break up after becoming part of PTI. He said he respects Imran saying, “He has been very good to me”. He told programme host he will contest elections for provincial and national assembly as an independent candidate.

Former federal minister agreed news is circulating in the market on the launching of a new party in the country. “I am not in favour of making a new party, nor am joining any party”, he clarified.

On a question Shehbaz Sharif is not a successful prime minster as he had been when he was chief minister, ex-PMLN leader said perhaps Shehbaz was more suitable for the post of chief minister.

When questioned about Imran’s allegations against General (retd) Bajwa, senior politician said he has heard about Imran’s charges, but Gen Bajwa has not responded to these on record. He considers it improper to level allegations against someone. Former interior minister said he does not disagree with the view Gen (retd) Bajwa, Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid and Gen Asif Gafoor played a big role in installing Imran Khan as prime minister. The former PMLN leader told Saleem Safi ouster of Imran Khan Government was the result of internal politics of Pakistan. Imran had lost majority in the assembly, he remarked. Former Interior Minister said he still supports Afghan Taliban as they are a unit, while TTP is a separate organisation having 20-22 different groups. On a question who is best – Ishaq Dar or Miftah Ismael, Ch Nisar said you may differ or agree with the policies of Miftah, but he is an economist, while Ishaq Dar an accountant. He said change of system is not a solution. What we need is change in our attitude and conduct. Everyone who ruled Pakistan during last 70 years is responsible for the present situation in the country, Ch Nisar said.