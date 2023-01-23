PPP to set up heart hospital in Gilgit-Baltistan: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the PPP will establish a heart hospital in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“There are a number of health issues in GB, especially there is an increase in heart patients which is a cause of concern. A modern hospital for heart diseases will be set up in Gilgit-Baltistan as a gift by the PPP leadership to the people,” he told a PPP delegation from Gilgit Baltistan, which consisted of parliamentary and organising committee members, led by the opposition leader in the GB assembly and PPP President Amjad Hussain, which called on him at the Zardari House.

The delegation enquired about the health of Asif Zardari and appreciated his role in national politics. The political situation in the country and GB was discussed in the meeting. Zardari said, “The PPP has always taken measures for the development of the area including resolving its constitutional and organisational issues. The PPP will continue to serve the people of the region in future as well,” he added. PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari was also present in the meeting.