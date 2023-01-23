FIFA suspends SL after governance ‘red notice’

COLOMBO: Football´s governing body FIFA has suspended Sri Lanka´s national federation, it said Sunday, a month after issuing it with a "red notice" over governance issues.
That warning came after the Ministry of Sports introduced a raft of regulations that reportedly compromised the autonomy and independence of national sports bodies, including the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL).
This month the FFSL held an election, which reportedly fell short of standards agreed upon with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), in which an ally of the sports minister became chair.
