No bullying

The unfortunate incident of bullying and violence in the vicinity of a private school in DHA Lahore is extremely disturbing and concerning. Bullying is a serious problem that can result in psychological trauma and the deterioration of the victim’s mental health.

It is the duty of schools to monitor their students’ behaviour and stamp-out any bullying. What children learn in schools, stays with them for a long time. Bullies who are not punished will not change their ways as they become adults. Our schools and education system have to guide our children properly and teach them the difference between right and wrong.

Rumaissa Xaenub Chouhan

Islamabad