CCPO inaugurates Baghbanpura PS building

LAHORE : CCPO Lahore inaugurated the state of the art newly built four-storey building of Baghbanpura police station on Saturday.

Daughter of martyred constable of Lahore police Waqas Ali presented CCPO Lahore with a bouquet of flowers. CCPO inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided to the PS Baghbanpura. Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, the CCPO said that new building infrastructures were provided to Lahore’s field force with state of the art facilities with a view to improve the working conditions of police stations and benefit citizens.