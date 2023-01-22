Karachi witnesses 127 street crime incidents in 24 hours

The Karachi police on Saturday submitted their 24-hour working report to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and said 127 street crime incidents were reported and 151 suspects arrested for committing different crimes across the city.

Officials said the CM received the report from Karachi’s Additional Javed Alam Odho.

In the last 24 hours, 127 street crime incidents were reported from across the city, including 45 mobile phone and cash-snatching incidents, seven incidents of car theft, nine of motorcycle-snatching and 66 other thefts. One person was injured for putting up resistance. He was identified as Talib, son of Sajjan.

The report also said one street criminal was arrested in a police encounter, while 12 other criminals were arrested red-handed. In the last 24 hours, 151 suspects were arrested by the Karachi police.

Of them, 45 were alleged street criminals and robbers, 27 car thieves, two killers, 28 possessed illegal weapons, 25 were drug peddlers and suppliers and 24 were involved in other crimes.

The police recovered 39 illegal weapons, 12 kilograms of hashish, 41 snatched cell phones, 29 stolen vehicles, including three cars and 26 motorcycles, during various operations.