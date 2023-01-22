Another cold spell to hit Karachi today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that another cold spell is likely to hit Sindh, including Karachi, on Sunday (today), with the temperature expected to drop to 6-8°C in the metropolitan city.

The PMD said in its advisory that the minimum temperature can drop to 2-4°C in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.

The mercury is likely to drop to 3-5°C in Benazirabad, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar, and 6-8°C in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, added the advisory. In its daily weather report, the Met Office said that a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to continue over the upper parts over the next few days.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, but rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, said the PMD. During the past 24 hours, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Karachi were 10°C and 12°C, Hyderabad 10°C and 12°C, Sukkur 5°C and 7°C, Thatta 8°C and 10°C, Dadu 6°C and 8°C, Mithi 6°C and 8°C, and Nawabshah 6°C and 8°C.