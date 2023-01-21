Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi. The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition filed by Tehreem Elahi, wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi, challenging the placement of her name on the no-fly list till January 27.

The single bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the report filed by the FIA authorities, during the proceedings. The court addressed the FIA director, present in the court, and questioned why he did not sign the report, adding that it was based on probabilities.

In response to a court remark, the FIA director tendered an apology to the court.

However, the court directed the official to file the reply first, then the matter would be reviewed.The court adjourned further hearing until January 27.