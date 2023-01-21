CCPO inaugurates check post at Journalist Colony

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Azam Chaudhry inaugurated a police check post at Journalist Housing Society (Sahafi Colony), Harbanspura on Friday.

LPC President and journalist community welcomed the CCPO Lahore, presented him with bouquet and thanked for establishing the police check post. SP Cantt Raza Tanveer, DSP Baghbanpura Circle Atif Meraj and other police officers were also present on this occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, CCPO Lahore said that the real credit for the establishment of check post in Journalist Colony goes to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on whose order the check post was established in record time.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar inaugurated various upgraded and renovated branches of Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday.

He unveiled the plaque and cut the ribbon to inaugurate the branches, including Welfare and Pension Branch, Appeal Branch, Establishment and Reader Branch. He inspected the construction and renovation work of the upgraded branches and appreciated the quality of work.