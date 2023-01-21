MIH opens urgent care centre

Islamabad : Maroof International Hospital (MIH) on Friday launched Urgent Care Centre in Top City, Islamabad, to serve the nearby population and provide them standard medical services on nominal rates, says a press release.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chairman Maroof International Hospital, Ch. Naseer Ahmed urged his team to arrange free medical camps in the vicinity so that the marginalised community without access to quality healthcare may benefit from Maroof urgent care centre.

He said that the hospital administration is committed to provide the best possible health care in the region with an aim to ensure a standard of care which is world class. He added the hospital is striving to remain a state of the art facility and to provide a congenial and pleasant environment for staff, patients and their relatives.

CEO of Maroof International Hospital, Haroon Naseer said, there are plans to further develop the center to include a vast range of on spot diagnostic services and the capability to deal with most emergency cases.

He appreciated that services are provided as per the same quality standards as in the big hospitals but at very subsidised rates.

He stated that the MIH’s ICU is one of the basic necessities of the hospital both in the public and private set up. He added MIH has state of the art ICU which is fully equipped with all the required specialized equipment to be used for the critical care of the patients.

Medical Director of Maroof Hospital, Dr. Mir Whaeed Medical highlighted the services offered which included first aid care, fracture and light trauma care, lab facility and general practitioner’s availability.

He said that residents of the societies, labourers working on developing the area and indigenous people of the vicinity will have all benefit from the subsidized medical services available at the centre.