Lower Dir Civil Defence gets lifesaving equipment

TIMERGARA: Local Government and Rural Development Department has handed over lifesaving equipment worth Rs300,000 to civil defence officer (CDO), Lower Dir.

Assistant Director Local Government Amir Nizam Durrani on Friday handed over the equipment to CDO Shehzad Durrani at a function in Balambat.

The equipment included 50 life saving jackets, 50 emergency duty jackets and 50 pairs of duty shoes.

ADC (relief) Tariq Hussain, Volunteer Post Warden Naeem Yousafzai, instructor Civil Defence Ghaus-ur-Rahman and staff of the AD office were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Nizam Durrani appreciated the role of Civil Defence volunteers during Covid-19 pandemic and calamities and said its volunteers offered their services for free.

Civil Defence Officer Shehzad Durrani claimed that Lower Dir district was one of the most active districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Civil Defence had more than 3000 registered volunteers, out of which 400 volunteers were available anytime to render their services for humanity.

“The Lower Dir Civil Defence is all capable to meet any eventuality but the meager budget and lack of lifesaving equipment have been the main challenges,” Shehzad said.