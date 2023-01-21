Lower Dir Civil Defence gets lifesaving equipment

TIMERGARA: Local Government and Rural Development Department has handed over lifesaving equipment worth Rs300,000 to civil defence officer (CDO), Lower Dir.
Assistant Director Local Government Amir Nizam Durrani on Friday handed over the equipment to CDO Shehzad Durrani at a function in Balambat.
The equipment included 50 life saving jackets, 50 emergency duty jackets and 50 pairs of duty shoes.
ADC (relief) Tariq Hussain, Volunteer Post Warden Naeem Yousafzai, instructor Civil Defence Ghaus-ur-Rahman and staff of the AD office were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Amir Nizam Durrani appreciated the role of Civil Defence volunteers during Covid-19 pandemic and calamities and said its volunteers offered their services for free.
Civil Defence Officer Shehzad Durrani claimed that Lower Dir district was one of the most active districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Civil Defence had more than 3000 registered volunteers, out of which 400 volunteers were available anytime to render their services for humanity.
“The Lower Dir Civil Defence is all capable to meet any eventuality but the meager budget and lack of lifesaving equipment have been the main challenges,” Shehzad said.
KARACHI: Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took up their grievances related to the local government polls with...
MANSEHRA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party has demanded the government to promote girls education and give due rights to...
By Bureau reportPESHAWAR: The teacher of a private school allegedly beat up some students harshly and its management...
CHARSADDA: The seventh anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Bacha Khan University was marked here on...
ABBOTTABAD: A delegation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council Islamabad visited Hazara University...
KHAR: Molvi Abdul Majeed of Kotki village in Charmang area of Bajaur passed away on Friday.Funeral prayer for the...
Comments