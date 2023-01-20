Youth commits suicide after killing girl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A youth committed suicide after he shot dead a

relative girl in Mohallah Bilal in the interior city on Thursday.

The police said that one Qadir, a resident of Diyal, had come to the home of a relative Aslam where he opened fire on one of his daughters.

The girl sustained multiple bullet injuries and was killed on the spot.

The youth later also committed suicide by shooting himself with same pistol.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

A case was registered and investigation launched to ascertain the cause of the tragic incident.