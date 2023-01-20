KTCL earns top exporter title

Islamabad : The exports of Khyber Tobacco Company Limited (KTCL) grew 485% in FY2022 compared to FY2021, registering five times increase. While the total revenue growth stood at 43% for the FY2022 over same period last year, which shows that the company has focused onto exports to bring in foreign exchange and help the nation’s economy in these critical and extremely crucial times, says a press release.

In a statement, KTCL disclosed it has targeted to achieve over $100 million worth of orders in 2022-23 to bring in more dollars to Pakistan. Its Pakistan’s only national cigarette manufacturer which is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange. It says it is the only tobacco manufacturer which is not controlled by foreign entities.

The company has grown exponentially and marked a staggering growth of 19.13% CAGR (based on revenue) over the past five years. The market price per share was Rs184.5 in June 2019 and within three years it has doubled while the current market price of KTCL share is hovering around Rs365 to Rs375 (December 2022).

The EPS of the company both basic and diluted for the period under review comes to Rs84.36 as compared to Rs19.64 of corresponding period of last year from July to September. The company has earned most of the ‘Top Exporters’ titles and awards from different forums. The company’s management believes that a lot can be done in terms of exports and there’s a huge potential for tobacco exports. These opportunities have been explored in nearly 10 countries/markets, but they need support from government to seize these opportunities. Currently company’s export market comprises of Italy, Egypt, UAE, Turkey & Indonesia amongst others.

KTCL is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on October 15, 1954, under the Companies Act, 1913. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of cigarettes and re-drying of tobacco. KTCL has state of the art composite unit of its own nature ‘from Leaf to Market’ along with the high-quality exports.

There are 22 cigarette manufacturers in the country and only three manufacturers, including two multinationals, i-e PTC, PMI and KTCL have implemented automated TTS. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revealed that the KTCL is the largest tax contributing company from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince and is the only national cigarette manufacturer to fully implement TTS. * * *