Five terror suspects held

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested five suspected terrorists from different parts of the province on Thursday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive and coordinated combing operations across the province to avert any untoward incident in the wake of current wave of terrorism.

The CTD Punjab conducted 13 combing and search pperations, in which 13 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab, he said, and added that during these combing operations, 664 suspects were interrogated, 355 persons were biometrically checked and five suspects were arrested with weapons and explosive materials including one pistols 30 bore.

He said that six FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Nankana, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Sargodha and Rahimyar Khan. Further investigations are under way, he added. Man held for harassing girl: Liaqatabad police arrested a man who harassed a 12-year-old girl.

The accused Ali Raza was arrested from his house at Pindi Stop. The accused, who happened to be a tenant of the victim (M), was harassing the girl. The victim raised alarm, on which a neighbour informed the police. A case was registered against the accused and he was handed over to the investigation wing.

hit to death: A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a train while crossing the railway line near Dharampura Phattak in Mustafaabad. The victim was identified as Mahmood Hussain. According to the sources, the citizen was crossing the railway track when he was hit by the train and lost his life. As soon as the police got the information about the incident, they reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue.

Rape bid: Wahdat Colony police arrested a man who attempted to rape a 15-year-old girl. The girl was on way to her workplace when her neighbourer Ahad Ejaz forcibly took her to his place and attempted to rape her. The accused ran away when the girl raised hue and cry. On receiving the information, the police arrested the accused.

arrested: CIA Cantt arrested two robbers and recovered Rs1.3 million cash and weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Saghir Anjum and Ghulam Rasool.