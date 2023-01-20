Woman killed by ‘husband over dispute’

A man killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the New Karachi neighbourhood on Thursday. In another incident, a father of four was shot dead in the outskirts of the city.

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband at their home located near Talha Masjid in Sector 5-J, which falls in the limits of the Bilal Colony police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the house and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Anum.

Citing the initial investigation, police claimed that the woman’s husband was behind the incident. SHO Aftab Abbasi said the victim had married a man named Dilawar some seven to eight years ago, adding that the man was unemployed, which often caused fights between the couple.

The officer said the man hit his wife’s head with a heavy object during a dispute, killing her on the spot, adding that the suspect escaped following the incident. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Man gunned down

A father of four identified as 40-year-old Attaullah, son of Bahadur Ali, was shot dead by the firing of an unidentified suspect at his house located near Landhi’s Lalabad area, which falls in the limits of the Sukkan police station.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the house and took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). SHO Owais Warsi said the man, his wife, four children and mother-in-law were asleep when someone broke into the house and shot the man dead.

The officer said the deceased had been working as a security guard at a hospital, and he hailed from rural Sindh. The SHO suspects that the incident might have something to do with personal enmity.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Two men wounded

A 50-year-old security guard named Tanveer Afzal was injured by accidentally firing his own weapon at an insurance company located in the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, which falls in the limits of the Ferozabad police station. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Further investigation is under way.

Separately, a 40-year-old man identified as Dildar was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Shah Latif police station’s limits. He was taken to the JPMC. Police said the man was shot when he resisted an attempt to mug him.