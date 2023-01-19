PIA adds two more aircraft to its operational fleet

LAHORE: In the last 24 hours, PIA’s operational fleet has grown by two more aircraft after it added an A320 to flying duties while also bringing back a Boeing 777 from long grounding.

Induction of both aircraft into flying duties will tremendously reduce pressures on its overstretched fleet and will also pave the way for much-needed network expansion. The A320 operated its first commercial flight as PK309 from Islamabad to Karachi on Tuesday while the Boeing 777 aircraft operated as PK300 from Karachi to Islamabad during early hours of Wednesday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the spokesperson for the airline, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, said that bringing back the Boeing 777 aircraft was an operational milestone considering limited financial resources available to the airline and general foreign currency constraints in the country. Managing supply chain of the spares, much-needed for the aircraft, and also their logistics considering the long Christmas break in the West were key operational challenges, but were met amicably through much-needed support provided by the government and efficient planning.

He said that PIA has brought back two Boeing 777s from long groundings and was in final stages to restoring the third and last Boeing 777 to operational duties, taking the number to 26 operational planes, including 10 B777s and 14 A320s along with ATR fleet. He said plans are afoot to further supplement the operational fleet with induction of 4 to 5 mid-tier wide body aircraft during the year.

The increase in number of planes is critical for PIA’s business objectives of network expansion and consolidation on productive routes, specially KSA, Istanbul, China and Far East. He further added that PIA was now flying the highest number of aircraft post Covid.

Aviation sector is making a comeback and will achieve pre-Covid level much sooner than anticipated and in order to exploit the demand in a fast changing dynamics of the industry, fleet

planning will be the game changer, he said.

The spokesperson specially acknowledged the personal interest and support of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Aviation Ministry, which is instrumental for PIA to achieve the required fleet readiness levels.

He said that the minister of aviation personally desires that PIA should strictly adhere to schedule reliability and should not leave any stone unturned to ensure customer comfort and convenience.