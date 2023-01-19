Schedule issued for presiding officers’ election

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that the election for the presiding officers in city and tehsil councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on January 25.

In a press release, Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan asked the members/electoral college of the councils to elect presiding officers for their respective council on the due date.

The ECP has already appointed returning officers (ROs) for the polling, who were imparted training on January 16, he added.

The official said that nomination forms could be obtained from the offices of ROs concerned, which could be submitted on January, 25 until 1pm.

He said that scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held on the same day.

About the mode of the election, he explained that polling would be held through open division on January, 25 from 2pm to 5pm.

The member of the said council will enter the name of the candidate of his choice in the register and the RO shall declare the candidate as returned who will obtain a majority of votes.

The returned candidate shall take oath from RO concerned on the same day.