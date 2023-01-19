‘22 Log’ — a milestone regarding research

LAHORE:The launching ceremony of Radio Pakistan’s serving Controller News, Sajjad Parvez’s first book titled “22 Log” was held at Governor’s House here.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman was chief guest of the ceremony while Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ather Mahboob was the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman appreciated the endeavours of Sajjad Parvez with regard to the book.

The governor said that affection with book nourishes the thoughts of generations to come. He said education and research guarantee progress and prosperity. There is diversity in the selection of personalities of whom interviews were included in the book as they belong to arts, culture, music, literature, broadcasting and journalism.

Expressing his views, senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said Sajjad Parvez first discovered these 22 personalities and introduced them in very comprehensive way. He also applauded role of Radio Pakistan in promotion of arts and culture across the country. He stressed the need for protecting and strengthening the relation with Urdu language.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said the Book titled “22 Log” has become now part of our literature's history and it has gained the status of a textbook for the student of journalism.

On his part, IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ather Mahboob said that it was a matter of great honour for the university to publish first coffee table book in Urdu in the history of Pakistani literature blended with historic and rare colour and black and white pictures which also made it a nostalgic book. He said the way the author highlighted the journey of life and thoughts of these personalities is commendable.

Renowned novelist Amna Mufti termed the book a milestone regarding research. Director Press Media and Publications Islamia University Bahawalpur Shahzad Ahmed Khalid said the unveiling the book was honour for the University' Alumni. Columnists Naeem Masood, Amjad Ali Kalyar and writer Farzana Aqib also spoke. In his concluding remarks, author Sajjad Parvez thanked Punjab Governor, IUB VC Prof Dr Ather Mahboob, speakers and all the participants for their valuable remarks.

The book consists of 22 exclusive and detailed interviews of renowned personalities belonging to different walks of life, including Dr Asif Farukkhi, Dr Aqeel Abbas Jafri, Anwar Maqsood, Intizar Hussain, Fehmida Riaz, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Zahida Hina, Raza Ali Abidi, A Hameed, Shakil Adilzada, Abdullah Hussain, Prof Dr Ather Mahboob, Cartoonist MAXIM, Pathaney Khan, Zia Mohayeddin, Mussarat Kalanchvi and other personalities.