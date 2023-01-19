KDA told to remove encroachments from industrial plot in North Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to remove encroachments on an industrial plot in North Karachi and submit a compliance report within six weeks.

The direction came on a petition with regard to encroachments on an industrial plot in North Karachi area. The petitioner submitted that its company had been allotted 2,278-square-yard industrial plot in 1970s and despite payment of dues, the possession of the plot was not being given by the KDA on ground that the plot in question had been occupied.

The high court had on a previous hearing observed that the KDA did not only fail to perform and discharge its functions by preventing and saving the plot from illegal occupation but it also failed to remove the encroachments.

The SHC had observed that the KDA shall have to either allot another alternative plot in the same area to the petitioner or pay a compensation, according to the current market value. The director land management filed a compliance report submitting that the KDA was making efforts for the removal of encroachments from the subject land and alternative plots had also been offered to the petitioner in KDA Scheme 41 Surjani Town.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner would prefer to get the possession of the subject plot after the removal of encroachments but he sought time to seek instructions from the petitioner with regard to the offer of alternative land.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi after perusal of the report directed the KDA to undertake the exercise for removal of the encroachments from the subject plot and submit a compliance report by February 28. The high court observed that the petitioner in the meantime may also examine the possibility of obtaining alternative land.

Missing persons cases

The SHC expressed its dissatisfaction at progress reports submitted by the investigation officers for recovery of missing persons and directed the home secretary to hold sessions of the provincial task force (PTF) regarding the missing persons cases every month.

Hearing petitions with regard to the recovery of missing persons alleged to have been taken away by personnel of law enforcement agencies, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto observed that the liberty of a person was supreme and guaranteed by the Constitution.

The high court observed that it appeared that investigation officers had failed to take steps for the recovery of missing persons. The bench observed that it was also unfortunate that cases of missing persons were last discussed before the PTF on October 28, 2022, although the court had directed that the PTF sessions should be conducted every month.

The high court directed the home secretary to conduct sessions of the PTF every month and submit a progress report. The SHC directed the investigation officers to use modern techniques for the recovery of missing persons.

The bench directed that the cases of missing persons shall be discussed before the PTF and joint investigation teams sessions well before the next date of hearing so that they shall submit their respective reports.