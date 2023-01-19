Time to declare

Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies seems silly and totally against the wellbeing of the country. Pakistan is on the verge of financial collapse and begging global financial institutions and friendly countries to bail us out.
How can one even think that dissolutions and new elections are what we need at this critical juncture?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
One of the major causes of inflation in Pakistan is our flawed economic policies. For example, the government’s...
This refers to the letter ‘Ugly defeat’ by Malik ul Quddoos. It would appear that the PTI’s conspiracy...
Pakistan’s trade with India has seen many fluctuations over the years. Most recently, we opted to restrict trade...
Pakistanis would have never have thought of seeing the day when even some vegetables become a luxury, let alone meat....
The rising cost of living is putting a strain on many families and businesses, and it is becoming increasingly...
The constitution of Pakistan and the relevant existing laws prohibit all forms of cruel, inhumane and degrading...
Comments