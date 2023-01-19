 
close
Thursday January 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Time to declare

January 19, 2023

Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies seems silly and totally against the wellbeing of the country. Pakistan is on the verge of financial collapse and begging global financial institutions and friendly countries to bail us out.

How can one even think that dissolutions and new elections are what we need at this critical juncture?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Comments