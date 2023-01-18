Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi speaking to the media at a ceremony on January 17, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said on Tuesday that he had been offered the slot of PTI Punjab President by Imran Khan in case the PMLQ merged with his party.

However, he made it clear that the PMLQ had to consult its voters and organisations before taking any such decision.

Speaking to the media at a ceremony, the CM Punjab stated that the PMLQ had 10 MPAs in Punjab and they had to consult the people of their constituencies first; so far, no decision had been taken in this regard.

Pervaiz Elahi, while responding to a question related to the show cause notice served on him by PML President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein, said Imran was their benefactor whom they could never forget. He said those who had served him the show cause were uncomfortable, but so far, the parties had not taken any decision on merger.

Moreover, sources stated that most of the senior leaders of PTI have opposed the merger idea. They believe that this could seriously harm the party and only benefit the PMLQ because they still believe that Tehreek-i-Insaf is capable of winning the election on its own.

Similarly, some members representing the senior cadre of the PTI think that, with the threat of disqualification already looming over Imran Khan, he must rely on his party stalwarts rather than go for a merger with the PMLQ, whose leadership could ultimately become the beneficiary of a situation like it happened in the case of Mian Azhar.

However, senior party leader Shafqat Mehmood, when contacted, dispelled this impression and stated there had been no objection from anyone to this issue.