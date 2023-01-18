PRCS provides support to returnees from Turkey

Islamabad : A pilot project of Post-Return Livelihood Support related to the return of illegal Pakistanis living in Turkey and assistance to them for livelihood support, has been launched, says a press release. The launching event in this regard was held at the Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters here on Tuesday, in which two persons who returned to Pakistan voluntarily from Turkey, were provided with loader rickshaws for livelihood, while one person was given cash financial assistance and one person was given Qingchi rickshaw.

The ceremony was attended by PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Secretary General Obaid Ullah Khan, Head of Delegation of Turkey Red Crescent in Pakistan Ibrahim Carlos, Hafiz Ece Yilmazturk, Alper Suna, Dursun Delikta, Muhsin Balci among Turkish delegation, PRCS, TRC staff and volunteers.

Speaking on this occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that an agreement was made between Pakistan Red Crescent and Turkish Red Crescent in 2021, according to which measures would be taken keeping in mind the mutual interest in the return of Pakistani illegal immigrants. Under this pilot project, 200 people will be benefited, 150 people will be given financial assistance, while 50 people will be provided with means of livelihood such as setting up a barber shop, Qingchi or loader rickshaw so that they can support their families. He said currently, 50248 out of 2.5 million illegal immigrants in Turkey belong to Pakistan.