Pakistan Railways police register 3,111 cases in 2022

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Police registered 3,111 cases against those who violated railways and other laws and arrested 3,189 accused. Around 530 cases were registered against railway material thieves and railway property worth Rs10.14 million was recovered.

Besides, around 950 cases were registered against those who made illegal encroachments on railway land and 990 accused were arrested in this regard. Railway land of approximately 317 acres worth Rs9.988 billion was retrieved from land grabbers. It included 168.7 acres of commercial, 129.8 acres of agricultural and 19.18 acres of residential railway land. Similarly, 296 shops and 107 railway quarters were also vacated from illegal occupants.

Moreover, around 167 cases were registered against drug-pushers and 167 accused were arrested. During the operation, 62kg drugs and 45 bottles of liquor were recovered, while 73 cases were registered against illegal hawkers on trains and platforms and a fine of Rs32,150 was imposed. In the year 2022, around 202 judicial and police absconders were arrested. Similarly, 44 cases were registered against those who were found smuggling illegal arms through train and 45 accused were also arrested.

According to the details, 3,111 cases were registered in all of the eight divisions of Railways Police during the year 2022. In this context, 534 cases were registered in Peshawar Division, 502 in Rawalpindi, 994 in Lahore, 122 in Mughalpura workshops, 373 in Multan, 186 in Sukkur, 340 in Karachi and 60 in Quetta Division.

The Railways Police Help Desks established at all major railway stations across the country also performed brilliant during the year 2022. It handed over 177 missing boys and 57 girls to their heirs and 242 boys, 134 girls and 22 women who ran away from home to their heirs and the welfare organisations. The lost luggage worth about Rs10.76 million of 2,081 passengers were handed over to them. Besides, 8,979 passengers were also provided with other facilities like first aid, wheelchairs and stretchers. According to IG Pakistan Railways Police, Dr Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the Railways Police are performing its duties efficiently despite the limited resources. In the year 2023, the performance of Railways Police will be enhanced to the better level.