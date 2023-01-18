Nida surges to career best ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder Nida Dar was rewarded for her consistent performances in the ODIs as she achieved her career-high rankings after the latest update by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Following a gritty half-century against Australia in the first ODI, Dar has achieved a career-high ninth rank in the all-rounder rankings with 225 rating points, while she also jumped four places to clinch the 35th spot in the batting rankings.

“Dar’s efforts may not have been enough in the first ODI to overcome the hosts, who cruised to an eight-wicket win in Brisbane, but the 36-year-old showed why she remains as the only Pakistan women’s player to sit in a top-ten spot across the three ODI ranking classifications,” said ICC in a press release.