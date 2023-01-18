Flour hoarders

I’m a resident of Raiwind, Lahore. My father runs a grocery store along with my brother, where I often go to lend a helping hand. This has given me a frontline view of the country’s inflation crisis. Under such grim circumstances, it has become very hard for the poor and even some members of the middle class to put food on the table. The lines for free flour are getting longer by the day, forcing people to stand in line for hours all for a single bag of flour.

While many point to the current account deficit and low forex reserves as the primary causes behind our economic pain, I believe we are underestimating the role played by the hoarders. These criminals jack-up the price of flour so that their profit margins remain untouched by the economic downturn. The concerned authorities must take stringent steps against those who are hoarding essential foods and other commodities.

Ahmad Malick

Lahore