Two promoted to Air Marshal

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has promoted Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan and Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1989. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, Military Training Wing PAF Academy, Asghar Khan and Combat Commanders School, Mushaf. He has served as Commandant College of Flying Training and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans).

The Air Officer has held different portfolios as Principle Staff Officer which include Director General (Security), Director General (Welfare & Rehabilitation), Director General (Operations) and Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, Karachi, National Defence University and Air War College, Alabama USA. He holds Masters degree in Strategic Studies and Bachelors degree in War Studies. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1990. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Director Human Resource Induction as well as Director Plans at Air Headquarters, Peshawar & Islamabad respectively and has rendered his services as Defence & Air Attache in Turkiye.

The Air Officer has also performed his duties as Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) with an additional charge of DG C4I at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University, Islamabad. He did General Staff Course from Germany along with Executive Leadership Course from USA. He holds Masters degree in National Security & War Studies and Strategic Studies. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.