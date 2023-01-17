Two migrants die, 88 saved off Cape Verde

PRAIA, Cape Verde: Rescue teams in Cape Verde have saved 88 migrants adrift in a canoe, but two others aboard the vessel have died, the national press agency Inforpress reported.
The motorised canoe, known as a pirogue, was spotted by a lighthouse keeper on Saturday on the coast of the northern island of Boa Vista, it said. The migrants come from Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone, Inforpress said on Sunday, quoting local police.
Six have been hospitalised with dehydration, it said. Cape Verde is a former Portuguese archipelago located around 600-km off the coast of West Africa.
DAKAR: At least 22 people died on Monday when a bus and a truck collided in northern Senegal, firefighters said, a...
TOKYO: Japan and India began their first joint fighter jet exercise on Monday near Tokyo as the countries upgrade...
BENGALURU, India: At least one person was gored to death and dozens more were injured during Jallikattu, a...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Major General Herzi Halevi was appointed Israel´s new military chief of staff on Monday, in a...
POKHARA, Nepal: Nepali rescuers suspended on Monday the search for three missing bodies in the mangled wreckage of a...
STRASBOURG, France: The head of the European Parliament vowed on Monday to impose new rules to tackle foreign...
Comments