Anti-polio campaign launched in South Punjab

MULTAN: The South Punjab Health Secretary Muhammad Iqbal voiced commitment to eradicate polio as the five-day anti-polio campaign started Monday.

During this special anti-polio drive, over 7.2 million children under five-year age will be given polio drops in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Bahawalpur. About 30446 anti-polio teams will visit Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Leh and Muzaffargarh.

To achieve the 100pc target, the officers of the Health Secretariat South Punjab were assigned monitoring duties including Additional Secretary Shahid Abbas Joya, who will monitor Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Secretary Dr Maria Mumtaz will monitor Layyah, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal, Deputy Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Tahir (Bahawalpur), Director Program Dr Musrat Farhan (Lodhran, Bhawalingar) Director Program Dr Mehboob Hasnain Qureshi (Multan, Rahim Yar Khan). Section Officers Shahzad Ali Khan Kamran Shahzad, Saeed Ahmed and Dr Gibran Khalil will supervise Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.Secretary Muhammad Iqbal issued instructions to fully implement this anti-polio plan and appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated.