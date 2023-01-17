Over 24,000 complaints resolved since 2016: WSSCM

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has resolved 24,400 complaints, out of the total 24,495 the company received since 2016, an official source said.

The statistics were discussed at a meeting during a visit of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain (R) Abdur Rahman along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Shahzeb and Assistant Commissioner Ayesha to WSSCM offices, according to a handout issued here on Monday.

On the occasion, WSSCM General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar stated that under the KPCIP project, a modern Scientific Sanitary Landfill Site and Sewerage Treatment Plant would be established in Mardan.

The sanitary landfill site has been framed for an efficient management of municipal waste while a sewerage treatment plant will cater the issues related to waste water management.

Under the project, the municipal waste will be collected from every household within Mardan city and will be reused for other environment-friendly purposes.He said that through the Sewerage Treatment Plant project, the domestic sewerage connections of six urban union councils would be connected with STP for treatment and reuse for irrigation purposes.

He said that WSSCM is collecting garbage on a door-to-door basis from Mardan city, while safe drinking water was provided to 5000 consumers in urban Mardan.He was briefed that in solid waste management, the Right to Public Services Commission (RTS) had declared WSSCM as a best company in 2021.