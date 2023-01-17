Vaccinators boycott anti-polio drive

KHAR: The polio workers on Monday boycotted the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive to protest the non-payment of salaries and stipends of the previous campaign.

The vaccinators gathered outside the hospital in Larkholozo and chanted slogans against the non-release of their stipends for the previous campaigns. The protesting polio workers claimed that they had not been paid for the coronavirus and polio campaigns despite passage of a long time.

They said that they should pay for the previous campaigns or else they would continue to boycott the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive.Hike in fares protested: Meanwhile, the residents of Sewai in Mamond tehsil blocked the road for vehicular traffic to protest the hike in fares of local transport.

The protesters, led by Malik Saeedur Rahman, Malik Mazrof Khan and others, said that local transporters had increased the fares at their own free will, which was an injustice with residents.The protesters blocked the main Shago-Inayat Killay road for traffic and chanted slogans against the relevant authorities and the transporters.