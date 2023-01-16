Urban Sindh rejected hijacked elections: MQMP

MQMP Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Screengrab of a Twitter video

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) on Sunday claimed that the “party’s boycott had won in the local government elections of Karachi and Hyderabad while pre-poll rigging was defeated.”

Addressing a press conference, MQMP Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the turnout in the polls was extremely low. The people of Karachi and Hyderabad have given a verdict in support of their rights, he said adding the urban Sindh had rejected the hijacked elections.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should see if the elections conducted in this way represented the people or not. “We are in the hearts of people. We boycotted in 1997 as well. The powerful forces of that time persuaded MQMP to participate in the provincial assembly elections.”

He said that in 2001, Jamaat-e-Islami had an opportunity to do something for the city but it did not deliver. Jamaat is the most rejected party of Karachi. In 2005, the mayor of Lahore would mention the example of Karachi’s development. The people of Karachi should not be disappointed as the MQMP would continue to represent them.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farooq Sattar said that this election was before everyone. He said: “Pre-poll rigging happened before the election. People who have been waiting for power since 2005 have compromised on the snatched seats of Karachi. Whoever wins the election will win on the charity of boycott made by the MQMP.”

Sattar said it was unfair to participate in the electoral process without obtaining power required for local governments. “We have to obtain Rs400 billion for Karachi’s development. We will continue our struggle for it.”

Sattar said the ECP adopted an unfair practice and remained biased in the matter of incorrect constituencies. The electoral body neglected its duties. “This city will never forgive those who took part in the election by trading our rights today.”

Sattar said that Karachi belongs to all those who live and die in Karachi. “Karachi belongs to everyone but not everyone belongs to Karachi. We don’t want to win elections by losing principles.”

Former PSP leader Mustafa Kamal said that the MQMP boycott was not for establishing monopoly but for rights. After Article 10A, the ECP has no power to disobey, he added. After months, the PPP accepted our arguments and admitted its mistake. As many as 53 UCs are fewer than the Sindh government has accepted. “This struggle has started from today. We will continue our struggle for the rights of Karachi,” Kamal said.

The MQMP has also called its general workers meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will be held at the KMC Ground in Karachi’s PIB colony, in which the party will announce its next plan of action.

Separately, addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI Karachi headquarters, Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman congratulated the people of Karachi and Hyderabad on the holding of local government elections in the two cities.

He said the polls had finally been held despite all intrigues. He said the local government elections were deferred for two-and-a-half years in Karachi.

Rehman also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not holding the local government elections in Punjab during its entire tenure. He said major political parties were actually afraid of democracy.

He claimed as the results were coming, the JI had emerged as the representative party of the people of Karachi. The JI was ahead of every other party in the polls.

Rehman, however, expressed concern over what he said failure of some presiding officers to issue forms 11 and 12. He accused deputy commissioners of Karachi of not letting the forms 11 and 12 be released.

The Election Commission had assured the JI of provision of the forms but the DCs were not following the commission’s directives, he added.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, meanwhile, strongly condemned the “act of terrorism by the PTI goons in Karachi” on Sunday.

A statement quoted Memon as saying that “PTI goons committed the worst terrorism to spread horror so as to stop the voters from exercising their right in the local government elections in Karachi”.

He said that “everyone saw PTI Member Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi removing the seal of a ballot box at a polling station”, which was a sheer violation of the ECP code of conduct.

He censured Naqvi’s “act” and demanded that the ECP initiate action against him. He also said “PTI goons attacked the son of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Shahida Rehmani and tortured her companions”.

He added that local PPP leader Shahzad Memon’s vehicle was also attacked by PTI workers who broke its windscreens. He strongly condemned “such acts of terrorism of the PTI” and told the party to “stop the politics of violence and terrorism”.