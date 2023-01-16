KP police get night-vision scopes to counter attacks

PESHAWAR: A few night vision thermal scopes have been given to police in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to counter nighttime attacks with such weapons on the force for the last many months.

A source said that around 700 such devices are to be provided to the force in the coming days when the purchase is finalised.

The source said that in the first phase, a few dozen of these devices were provided to police in southern districts.

“We have arranged some of the night vision thermal scope devices for the force while a large number of these gadgets will be provided to the force soon,” the Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari confirmed. He said it would help the police counter night attacks on the force.

The IGP said a number of measures were being taken to ensure the protection of the policemen, who are fighting bravely in case of such attacks.

“All the officers have been directed to ensure further strengthening the remote posts and police stations with manpower, technology, bulletproof jackets, automatic weapons and whatever is needed,” said Moazzam Jah Ansari.

The night vision thermal scopes mounted on snipers and AK-47 rifles are being used against the police in many districts of the KP for the last many months.

The other day, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badaber Sardar Hussain and two constables Irshad and Jahanzeb were martyred in a militant attack with night vision thermal scope rifles the other day.

The DSP arrived at the spot despite knowing the attackers are having night vision devices and he can be targeted.

This was after many years that a DSP rank officer was martyred in Peshawar. The attackers this time are equipped with the latest ammunition.

According to the senior officials, the attackers first lobbed hand grenades into the police station and later targeted a police party led by DSP Sardar Hussain when the re-enforcement arrived at midnight.

On a number of occasions in recent weeks, police have been targeted with thermal scope guns, resulting in concern among the people and the force.

A senior police official recently said the United States and Nato forces had left behind weapons worth Rs7 billion in Afghanistan, which is now feared to have reached the hands of militants.

In many areas, the KP police force lacks resources and manpower to fight the attackers mostly equipped with the latest ammunition.

People on social media asked the federal and provincial governments and the police bosses to provide the latest technology, effective bullet-proof jackets and manpower to the force, especially in areas where more attacks have happened.

Police have been under attack for the last many months in Peshawar and other districts of the province.

A large number of attacks on police have happened in the last over a year in Badaber, Sarband and Matani, falling under the jurisdiction of the Saddar division.