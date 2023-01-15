Dar, Punjab governor discuss economic situation

LAHORE: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman here at Governor House Lahore Saturday and discussed various issues including the overall economic situation of the country.

Talking on this occasion, Baligh ur Rahman said that the entire economic team under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to stabilise the economy. He said that the rate of inflation was low, GDP growth was better and Pakistan was emerging as a strong country economically as compared to the previous tenures of the PMLN.

He said that still PMLN is committed to bringing economic stability to the country despite multiple challenges. Congratulating the Federal Finance Minister on his successful foreign tours, Baligh Ur Rehman said the way the whole world has announced a relief package for the people of Pakistan in recent foreign visits, is an expression of confidence in the transparency of the present government.

Governor Punjab appreciated Ishaq Dar for making strenuous efforts for national economic stability.

Ishaq Dar, talking on the occasion, ensured further economic stability in the coming days. “Such economic challenges have never been witnessed before in the history of the country but despite this, the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is using all its energies to bring economic stability,” Dar said.