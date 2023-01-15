Lebanese protest arrest of Beirut blast victim’s brother

BEIRUT: Activists gathered in front of a police station in the Lebanese capital on Saturday to protest the arrest of the brother of a victim of a deadly 2020 blast, witnesses said.
William Noun -- whose brother, a fireman, was killed in the August 2020 Beirut port blast -- was arrested Friday over remarks made during a television programme, a judiciary source told AFP.
The young man is a leading figure among families of the blast´s victims who have been calling for the continuation of a probe into the tragic event, on hold for over a year.
Noun´s arrest sparked protests on Friday night, as his relatives and other victims´ families, along with activists, cut off roads in the capital.
Known for his outspokenness, he had threatened during televised remarks on Thursday to “blow up the palace of justice” to protest moves to replace the judge investigating the blast.
