Phillips was unstoppable, says Fakhar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman commended New Zealand’s hard-hitting batsman Glenn Phillips for the way he snatched the third ODI from Pakistan here on Friday.

“The way Phillips managed strokes, to be honest, I was not expecting this. I think he played exceptionally well. I have rarely seen such batsmen who can bat so well on such a double-paced track,” Fakhar told reporters here at the National Stadium after New Zealand downed Pakistan by two wickets to seal the series 2-1.

“When Phillips started batting, the way he was playing it seemed that he was playing on a different wicket. The way the wicket played in all three matches we thought that 250 would be a fighting score on this wicket and we posted 280. And then our bowlers also bowled well but Phillips single-handedly changed the game,” Fakhar said, who had hit 101, his eighth ODI century, to take Pakistan to 280-9.

Phillips blasted a 42-ball 63 not out to enable New Zealand to chase the 281-run target with 11 balls to spare.

Fakhar was happy with his own performance. “Yes, it was a very important series for me. In the World Cup I was in good nick but my fitness at that time was not good. I could bat but in fielding, I was facing problems,” he said.

“I gave time to rehab, worked in NCA and when I went home, I also worked there. It was an important series for me and so I trained well for it and thanks God the result was also good,” Fakhar said.

Asked how well prepared Pakistan were for World Cup 2023, Fakhar said the way the team has been gelled and the way it has been playing in ODI is fantastic. “Our combination for the World Cup is fantastic,” Fakhar said.

“Everyone tries to finish the game and plays deep and guides his side to a win but it is part of cricket. In the past players have won matches for Pakistan. New Zealand today staged a very good comeback and until 35 overs we had lost two wickets and we aimed to go deep as we knew that on this wicket the new-comers could face problems,” Fakhar said.

Asked why Pakistani pacemen could not complete their quota of ten overs Fakhar said: “Cricket is played situation-wise. Even Southee did not bowl entire ten overs in previous games as Phillips bowled part-time.”

“The wicket slightly suited the spinners and this is the main reason that fast bowlers did not complete their quota of ten overs. "Agha Salman is not our main bowler but he bowled ten overs today. It’s not that fast bowlers were bowling badly. Salman bowled well and covered them. The skipper also tries to bowl a few overs through a part-timer which could compensate for those overs of regular bowlers who face issues at certain stages,” Fakhar explained.

“We were thinking if we got Williamson out the game would come be in our hands but Phillips batted until the end and finished the game,” Fakhar said.

“Today I felt irritation in knee again and I wanted to go onto the field but the physio told me not to go. But I think my fitness is now good and I will work further on this,” Fakhar said who did not take the field after his marvellous century.

Fakhar said that he aims to get top fitness ahead of World Cup which will be held in India in October. “These matches were in mind and so I came early in Pakistan Cup where I played three matches but during the initial two I played in pain and I also played these three matches while tapping. It’s not so easy but you have to give sacrifice when you play at this level and you want to give your best for your country. I aim to achieve top fitness ahead of World Cup and play long for the country,” Fakhar said.

“World Cup is important for every player. I played the 2019 World Cup. I had prepared well then too but it did not go so well and this time I hope to gift victories to Pakistan through my performances,” Fakhar said.

Asked if Naseem Shah could have got Phillips out if he had been in the team, Fakhar said: “The way Phillips batted today I think whoever would bowl, would face problems.

“But Naseem definitely is a good bowler and he has got record wickets in his initial five one-dayers. He is a talented bowler. We also miss Shaheen. The way Naseem has made a place in Pakistan’s side is fantastic but unluckily he did not play today due to fever and flu. Had he been there he could have bowled well,” Fakhar said.

Asked about the fielding lapses Fakhar said it happens in cricket. “We work hard in every department before the game but it happens so in the match and effort will be made to avoid such mistakes,” Fakhar said.