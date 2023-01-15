ICCI signs MoU to promote sports

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Islamabad Chess Association (ICA) and Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) to promote chess.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president ICCI, Hanif Qureshi President, Chess Federation of Pakistan and Ejaz Ababsi, President, Islamabad Chess Association signed the MoU during a ceremony held at ICCI. Jauhar Saleem, Special Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the chief guest at the occasion, says press release.

Speaking at the occasion, chief guest Jauhar Saleem, Special Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the cooperation of the business community was important to promote sports including chess and hoped that signing MoU by ICCI with ICA and CFP would be helpful in achieving this goal. He said that chess should be promoted in youth to promote their mental capabilities. He assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would cooperate in promoting chess.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan should produce chess playing products that can be exported to 201 member countries of Chess World Federation. It would make significant improvement in our exports and bring benefits to the economy. He said that Pakistan has a lot of potential to excel in the chess game and more hard work with better focus is needed to produce chess masters. He hoped that the cooperation of ICCI with ICA and CFP would be helpful in promoting this game in the country and producing potential chess players.

Hanif Qureshi, president, Chess Federation of Pakistan said that Pakistan has won many gold and silver medals in chess and now the country is participating in world chess events every month. He said that chess is 1500 years old game and its better promotion in Pakistan would ensure sustainable economic development of the country. They hoped that the cooperation of ICCI with ICA and CFP would be instrumental in producing talented chess masters in the region.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman, Islamabad Chess Association said that Pakistan needs to promote sports in order to promote a healthy nation and develop national unity. He said that he would play a role in organising a chess tournament among the diplomatic community and promote chess in trade bodies of the countries.

Faad Waheed, senior vice president, Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, vice president ICCI, Raja Gohar, Asher Hafeez convener ICCI Sports Committee and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted the importance of promoting chess to integrate Pakistan with the international community.