IJP Road project to be completed by March 23

Islamabad : All preparations are underway to complete the multi-billion IJP road project by the 23rd of March which will help facilitate vehicular traffic coming from different parts of the country.

According to the details, two flyovers, two bridges, and seven culverts have been constructed under the project worth Rs4.9 billion. One flyover each on 9th Avenue and IJP Road and two bridges have been constructed at Katarian and Pirwadhai.

Now the contractor is adding finishing touches to the rigid pavement (600m), Mandi Morr Bridge, Nullah Leh Bridge, and 9th Avenue Flyover. Almost eighty per cent work has so far been completed and the remaining work is likely to be completed in eight weeks. Apart from it, the major road will be opened for traffic by 31st Jan.

The residents of I-9, 1-10, and I-11 sectors and those settled on the left side of the road such as Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Bangash Colony, Pirwadhai, Choor Chowk, and British Homes use the road daily and face traffic congestion due to ongoing construction work. The road also faces a load of inter-provincial traffic because of the fruit and vegetable wholesale market near Mandi Mor.

A control room is also operating on 9th Avenue to provide alternative routes to motorists and also tow away vehicles from roads in case of any accident to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

An official has said “We submit reports to the federal government on regular basis about the pace of work on the IJP road project. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the civic agency to complete all road and development projects within the stipulated time period.”

He said “We will open the main road by end of this month to facilitate the motorists. Now we can safely say that the project will be completed by March 23.”