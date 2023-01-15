Teenage boy commits ‘suicide’

A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide at his house located in Orangi Town’s Raees Amrohi Colony on Saturday.
Rescuers took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he was identified as 18-year-old Muzammil, son of Manzoor.
According to Iqbal Market police SHO Amin Mughal, the boy apparently ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan due to unemployment and poverty.
Man crushed to deathAn unknown man was killed in a road accident on the Super Highway. Rescuers transported the body to the ASH for medico-legal formalities and then it was shifted to a morgue for identification.
Police said the man was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him.
