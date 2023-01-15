Three ‘criminals’ held in police encounters

Three suspected criminals were arrested in an injured condition in separate police encounters on Saturday.

The Site Super Highway Industrial Area police conducted an operation on a tip-off on the highway near Janjal Goth.

On seeing the police, the suspected criminals opened fire on them and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back and arrested Kashif, son of Riaz, and Imran Khan, son of Jamshed Khan, in an injured condition.

The suspects were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance in police custody. The police also claimed recovering weapons and a motorcycle from their possession.

Separately, 24-year-old Owais, son of Aslam, was arrested during an exchange of fire with police. Police said the suspect was involved in cases of street crimes.

On Friday, 11 suspected criminals, including six in an injured condition, were arrested in separate police encounters across the city on Friday.

Two street criminals were arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police in Korangi near Bilal Chowrangi. They identified as 25 year-old Waqas, son of Khan Nawaz, and Imran, 20, son of Nisar Shah.