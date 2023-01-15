KWSB to make task force

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) would constitute a task force to solve the problems of the Korangi industrial area, a statement said on Saturday.

KWSB CEO Salahuddin Ahmed agreed to form the task force in a meeting with a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). The delegation was headed by KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman to discuss the problems faced by the Korangi industrial area.

The delegation also discussed the decisions taken during the previous meeting, and also talked about the progress made.

Ahmed told the KATI delegation that funds would be allocated for the Korangi industrial area in the upcoming budget to complete the pending projects soon.

Informing the CEO about the infrastructure problems, KATI president said that there was dire need to improve the sewerage system and resolve the water shortage in the area. “Korangi industrial area has Pakistan’s leading export industry, including major industries of other countries, which are facing severe problems due to water shortage. The old drainage system, and roads are becoming dilapidated. In such a case, the water board should establish a task force consisting of responsible officers to identify all the basic problems, including infrastructure and adopt a comprehensive strategy to solve them,” he added.

KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya said that equipment and machines for sewage water drainage should be provided to clean the area and turn it into a green and ideal industrial zone. He further said that the billing problems faced by the industrialists should also be resolved through mutual consultation.